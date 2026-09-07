Emma Navarro Shines Again: U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Comeback

Emma Navarro advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a win over Anna Kalinskaya. The 26th seed returns to the spotlight after reaching the semi-finals in 2024 and overcoming recent health challenges. Navarro's performance is part of a successful day for American players at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 08:59 IST
Emma Navarro Shines Again: U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Comeback
Emma Navarro

In a dazzling comeback at the U.S. Open, American Emma Navarro secured her place in the quarter-finals after defeating Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday. The match, held at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, saw Navarro returning to the venue that cemented her reputation in 2024.

Ranked as the 26th seed, Navarro’s victory marks her first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance since the 2025 Australian Open. Her journey back to the court has been marked by overcoming significant health hurdles, making this achievement even more meaningful to the athlete and her supporters.

The day proved triumphant for American tennis as Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, and Frances Tiafoe also nabbed victories, fueling excitement and national pride among the spectators.

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