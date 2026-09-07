U.S. Open Drama Unfolds: Alcaraz and Sabalenka Lead the Charge

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, showcased impressive firepower to secure his place in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova advanced, setting the stage for an exciting showdown between two Grand Slam winners.

The tournament unfolded with high expectations from American fans, though day session defeats for Tommy Paul and Taylor Townsend dampened spirits. However, Frances Tiafoe and others kept American hopes alive with significant victories, including Tiafoe's win over former champion Daniil Medvedev.

Despite the absence of several top players, including Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, the competition remained fierce. Notably, Alcaraz and Sabalenka dominated their matches, while other American players like Michelsen and Shelton continued their impressive runs, aiming to end a 23-year wait for a homegrown champion.