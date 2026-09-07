Tiafoe Triumphs Over Medvedev in US Open Upset

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe secured a thrilling victory against defending champion Daniil Medvedev to advance to the US Open quarterfinals. With an energizing home crowd, Tiafoe achieved a remarkable hard-court win, positioning himself against compatriot Alex Michelsen. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton progressed to face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:51 IST
Tiafoe Triumphs Over Medvedev in US Open Upset
Frances Tiafoe. (Photo: @bigfoe1998 Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a stunning display at the US Open, local favorite Frances Tiafoe stunned 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, advancing to the quarterfinals. The victory, cheered loudly by the American crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, marks Tiafoe's fourth quarterfinal appearance in New York and his 25th hard-court win of the season.

Overjoyed by the victory, Tiafoe shared, "What a match, Daniil has been a formidable opponent, and this is my first victory over him in a regular match." The triumph comes after Tiafoe's previous struggles against Medvedev, having lost six out of seven encounters before this Sunday showdown.

His next challenge will be against fellow American Alex Michelsen. The win continues Tiafoe's strong form, having reached the Cincinnati Open final recently. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton also advanced after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, setting up a highly anticipated clash with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

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