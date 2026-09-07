Carlos Alcaraz Dominates US Open, Secures Quarterfinal Berth

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showed remarkable form at the US Open, advancing to the quarterfinals by defeating local hopeful Tommy Paul on Sunday. Securing a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory, the world number three demonstrated resilience, having returned to major tournament play after a four-month recovery from wrist injuries.

Alcaraz's triumph over Paul extends his dominance in their ATP Head-to-Head series to 7-2, marking him as one of the elite players to beat the same opponent at all four Grand Slam events in the Open Era. In a post-match statement, Alcaraz credited his aggressive play and strategic approach against Paul's challenging game.

The compelling win saw Alcaraz break Paul's serve twice in the second set and once in the third, wrapping up the match in just over two hours with 33 winners. This victory bolsters Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak at majors, including his significant achievements at the 2025 US Open and the Australian Open, highlighting his impressive season with 26 victories and only three losses.