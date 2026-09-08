Mark Chapman's Switch: Balancing Big Bash and Black Caps

Mark Chapman, New Zealand's cricketer, has switched to a casual contract for the 2026-27 season, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday. This move allows Chapman to participate in Australia's lucrative Big Bash League while still being available for the national selection.

The 32-year-old batsman, who has represented New Zealand in 129 white-ball matches, is set to feature in the limited-overs series against India next month before embarking on his Australian journey under a forthcoming BBL contract.

Among the players who have embraced the casual contract system are Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert, a dynamic that enables participation in high-earning Twenty20 leagues without forgoing national duties. Matt Fisher benefits from Chapman's contract shift, receiving his first full contract. Chapman remains committed to performing well in the eagerly anticipated India series, expressing gratitude to New Zealand Cricket for their backing.