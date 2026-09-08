Cricketing Legend Wasim Akram Calls for Urgent Medical Care for Imran Khan Amid Legal Turmoil

Former Pakistani cricket star Wasim Akram has raised concerns about the health of his jailed friend, Imran Khan, urging that medical care take precedence over politics. Akram emphasized their personal bond, highlighted global support for Khan's condition, and noted discrepancies in official narratives around his welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:36 IST
Cricketing Legend Wasim Akram Calls for Urgent Medical Care for Imran Khan Amid Legal Turmoil
Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has expressed grave concerns about the health and treatment of his former captain and longtime friend, Imran Khan. Akram emphasized that the well-being of the imprisoned former Prime Minister should be prioritized above political squabbles.

In an interview with The Athletic, Akram revealed he has been unable to speak with Khan for three years, a situation that leaves him deeply affected. Reflecting on their friendship post-retirement, Akram maintained that his worry is purely personal and devoid of political bias.

The issue has drawn widespread attention in the international cricket community. A joint letter signed by 22 ex-captains and public endorsements by well-known figures like Pat Cummins and Brian Lara emphasize sufficient medical care for Khan. Concerns remain heightened as Akram highlighted inaccuracies in official accounts concerning Khan's prison conditions.

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