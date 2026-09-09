Epic Showdowns and High Stakes at U.S. Open 2023
Aryna Sabalenka overcame a formidable challenge from Linda Noskova to secure a place in the U.S. Open semi-finals, while Carlos Alcaraz prepared to face Ben Shelton. The tournament saw intense matchups, including an all-American clash named 'Battle of the Billionaires' and Frances Tiafoe's pursuit to end a lengthy drought for American men's tennis.
Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over sixth seed Linda Noskova in a gripping encounter to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals. The Belarusian, who hadn't lost a set in New York this year, was tested to the brink but emerged victorious after a three-set showdown.
Meanwhile, second seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his appearance against Ben Shelton after an extended injury recovery. Alcaraz, known for his strong major performances, seeks to continue his impressive form at Flushing Meadows.
The day also featured the much-hyped 'Battle of the Billionaires' between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, both vying for the top spot amidst high expectations. Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen's clash brought further excitement as American men look to win their first major in over two decades.