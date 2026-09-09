Tech Turmoil: AI Innovations and Global Tensions Shake S&P 500

The S&P 500 experienced a decline on Tuesday, primarily influenced by software companies like Salesforce, which saw a 4% drop, alongside ServiceNow and Intuit, both falling about 5%. This dip is concurrent with the anticipation of inflation data that might sway future interest rate decisions.

New developments in AI, specifically OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra, have stirred concerns over potential disruptions in the software sector, as noted by Argent Capital Management's portfolio manager, Jed Ellerbroek. Semiconductor-related stocks excelled with Intel seeing a 10% rise and Qualcomm advancing by 2.8% after a new AI chip partnership with Amazon.

Geopolitical dynamics also played a role, with the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict affecting market stability. Oil prices rose due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly following attacks on Saudi energy facilities by Iran-backed groups. These events, coupled with heightened interest rate hike expectations, have contributed to the market's volatility.