Aston Villa Edges Club Brugge in Thrilling Champions League Opener

Aston Villa survived a second-half rally from Club Brugge to kick off their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 away win on Tuesday. Pau Torres was instrumental, providing two vital assists for Unai Emery's squad.

Elsewhere, AEK Athens enjoyed a successful start by overcoming the Austrian team LASK 1-0 in Greece. The decisive moment came courtesy of Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin, who delivered a stunning free kick midway through the first half.

In Brugge, Villa took an early lead with John McGinn's 11th-minute strike arranged by Torres. Despite an equalizer from Hugo Vetlesen, Villa regained the lead with Emiliano Buendia's goal, assisted by Joao Gomes, and Nicolas Jackson's strike, again set up by Torres. Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi narrowed the gap with a 61st-minute penalty, but Villa held firm to take all three points.