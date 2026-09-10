Champions League: Raphinha's Brilliance and Demirovic's Hat-trick Shine

Barcelona's Raphinha dazzled with two goals in a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in their Champions League opener. Meanwhile, Ermedin Demirovic's 12-minute hat-trick secured a 3-1 win for VfB Stuttgart against Viking Stavanger. Other matches featured Paris St Germain and Arsenal facing off against Slovan Bratislava and Napoli respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:26 IST
Champions League: Raphinha's Brilliance and Demirovic's Hat-trick Shine
Raphinha

Barcelona celebrated a resounding 5-1 victory against Feyenoord, with captain Raphinha leading the charge with two impressive goals in their Champions League opener.

The match saw Barca start strong despite the rain, as Karim Adeyemi added a second goal and Lamine Yamal furthered the lead. Feyenoord managed a late goal, but Raphinha's skill was unmatched.

In Stuttgart, Ermedin Demirovic scored a rapid first-half hat-trick, ensuring a 3-1 win over Viking Stavanger. The Champions League excitement continues with Paris St Germain and Arsenal in action later tonight.

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