Epic Comeback: Rybakina Reaches First US Open Final

Elena Rybakina achieved a significant milestone by reaching her first US Open final after an impressive come-from-behind victory over rising star Coco Gauff. The gripping match, held at an electric Arthur Ashe Stadium, culminated in Rybakina's spectacular 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win, setting her up for a title showdown with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite a disadvantageous start where Gauff seized the first set 6-3, Rybakina displayed remarkable resilience. She rebounded decisively in the second set, taking a 6-4 victory to even the match. The final set saw fierce exchanges, with Rybakina ultimately overpowering Gauff to push through to the finals.

This victory propels Rybakina into a rematch with Sabalenka, underlining a significant tennis rivalry. With Sabalenka's prior streak at the US Open and their last encounter in the Australian Open finals, Sunday's face-off promises to be a high-stakes conclusion to the tournament.