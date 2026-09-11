Epic Comeback: Rybakina Reaches First US Open Final

Elena Rybakina triumphed over Coco Gauff in a thrilling match to enter her first US Open final, setting up a face-off with Aryna Sabalenka. After losing the first set, Rybakina staged a resilient comeback to clinch the win at Arthur Ashe Stadium, capturing a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:51 IST
Epic Comeback: Rybakina Reaches First US Open Final
Elena Rybakina (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Elena Rybakina achieved a significant milestone by reaching her first US Open final after an impressive come-from-behind victory over rising star Coco Gauff. The gripping match, held at an electric Arthur Ashe Stadium, culminated in Rybakina's spectacular 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win, setting her up for a title showdown with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite a disadvantageous start where Gauff seized the first set 6-3, Rybakina displayed remarkable resilience. She rebounded decisively in the second set, taking a 6-4 victory to even the match. The final set saw fierce exchanges, with Rybakina ultimately overpowering Gauff to push through to the finals.

This victory propels Rybakina into a rematch with Sabalenka, underlining a significant tennis rivalry. With Sabalenka's prior streak at the US Open and their last encounter in the Australian Open finals, Sunday's face-off promises to be a high-stakes conclusion to the tournament.

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