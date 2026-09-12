Champions Emerge at Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway triumphed in the men's 5,000 meters, while Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine secured victory in the women's high jump. The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship commenced in Budapest, spotlighting remarkable athletic prowess and competitive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 01:18 IST
Champions Emerge at Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway clinched the gold in the men's 5,000 meters, showcasing his elite athleticism at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine emerged victorious in the women's high jump, adding another Olympic champion to the medal tally at the event's commencement.

The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship marked its debut with thrilling competitions, setting the stage for future athletic excellence on a global platform.

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