Champions Emerge at Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway clinched the gold in the men's 5,000 meters, showcasing his elite athleticism at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine emerged victorious in the women's high jump, adding another Olympic champion to the medal tally at the event's commencement.

The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship marked its debut with thrilling competitions, setting the stage for future athletic excellence on a global platform.