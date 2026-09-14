Sprint Stars Shine at Ultimate Championship
The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship saw notable performances by American sprinters Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek, who secured double victories and significant prize earnings. The event, which featured a festive atmosphere, drew large crowds and set the stage for potential future adaptations in major athletics competitions.
Americans Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek made headlines as they completed sprint doubles at the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship, both earning $300,000 by clinching the 200m titles a day after their 100m victories.
Jefferson-Wooden bolstered her reputation as a sprint queen by securing the women's 200m title in an electrifying 21.47 seconds, placing her as the third-fastest woman over the distance in history. Following closely was Olympic champion Gabby Thomas with a time of 21.77 seconds.
Kenny Bednarek, dubbed 'Kung Fu Kenny,' displayed formidable speed securing the men's 200m victory ahead of Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in 19.52 seconds. With world record-holder Usain Bolt applauding from the stands, Bednarek's triumph marked his first significant individual global title.