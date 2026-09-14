Sprint Stars Shine at Ultimate Championship

The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship saw notable performances by American sprinters Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek, who secured double victories and significant prize earnings. The event, which featured a festive atmosphere, drew large crowds and set the stage for potential future adaptations in major athletics competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 01:07 IST
Sprint Stars Shine at Ultimate Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Americans Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek made headlines as they completed sprint doubles at the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship, both earning $300,000 by clinching the 200m titles a day after their 100m victories.

Jefferson-Wooden bolstered her reputation as a sprint queen by securing the women's 200m title in an electrifying 21.47 seconds, placing her as the third-fastest woman over the distance in history. Following closely was Olympic champion Gabby Thomas with a time of 21.77 seconds.

Kenny Bednarek, dubbed 'Kung Fu Kenny,' displayed formidable speed securing the men's 200m victory ahead of Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in 19.52 seconds. With world record-holder Usain Bolt applauding from the stands, Bednarek's triumph marked his first significant individual global title.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026