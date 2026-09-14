Americans Shine at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

In an impressive display of speed and skill, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek claimed victories in the 200m races at the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The championship, which concluded on Sunday night, saw these athletes adding to their accolades, following their triumph in the 100m events just a day earlier.

These achievements marked a spectacular outing for the American sprinters on the global stage, securing their status as top competitors in sprint events.