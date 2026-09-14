India's Bold Stand: Victory Over Trophy in Women's T20 Asia Cup

In a powerful statement, India's women's cricket team chose championship glory over trophy tradition, refusing the Asia Cup from Pakistan's Naqvi due to cross-border tensions. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team celebrated unity and victory in Dubai, emphasizing their focus on the sport's spirit over ceremonial formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:18 IST
India's Bold Stand: Victory Over Trophy in Women's T20 Asia Cup
Richa Ghosh’s father Manabendra Ghosh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bold and unprecedented move, the Indian women's cricket team's decision to prioritize championship triumph over traditional trophy presentation has created significant buzz. Rejecting the Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy from Asia Cricket Council President and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, the team showcased solidarity against the backdrop of cross-border tension over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The unusual turn of events saw the Indian side absent from the presentation stage after their resounding victory in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan captain, Chamari Athapaththu, received the runners-up cheque, while Indian celebrations remained private, focusing on unity and collective achievement.

Father of team wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, Manabendra Ghosh, voiced support for the decision, recalling the Pahalgam terror attack and praising the team for valuing victory over ceremonial recognition. India clinched the title following a stellar performance, highlighted by strong contributions from players like Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana.

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