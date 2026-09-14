Dramatic Highlights in the World of Sports

In a whirlwind of sports updates, Justin Thomas has pulled out of the Biltmore Championship set to mark the start of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall series. The tournament begins Thursday at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Asheville, North Carolina, and will see multiple golfers fighting to retain their tour cards this season.

The USA's basketball team overcame a deficit to triumph over France with a 97-79 victory, securing the Women's World Cup title. This victory establishes a significant 20-year winning streak in major tournaments for the American team, reinforcing their dominance on the world stage.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev claimed the US Open men's singles title by defeating Ben Shelton in a gripping final. Meanwhile, in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray was sidelined after sustaining a concussion, affecting the team's strategy against the Green Bay Packers.