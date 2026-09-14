Dramatic Highlights in the World of Sports

Recent sports news includes Justin Thomas withdrawing from the Biltmore Championship, USA's basketball team winning the Women's World Cup, Alexander Zverev's US Open victory, and Kyler Murray's concussion ruling him out of the Vikings game. Shane Lowry won the Irish Open, and Maxx Crosby declined a trade offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 10:30 IST
Dramatic Highlights in the World of Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a whirlwind of sports updates, Justin Thomas has pulled out of the Biltmore Championship set to mark the start of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall series. The tournament begins Thursday at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Asheville, North Carolina, and will see multiple golfers fighting to retain their tour cards this season.

The USA's basketball team overcame a deficit to triumph over France with a 97-79 victory, securing the Women's World Cup title. This victory establishes a significant 20-year winning streak in major tournaments for the American team, reinforcing their dominance on the world stage.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev claimed the US Open men's singles title by defeating Ben Shelton in a gripping final. Meanwhile, in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray was sidelined after sustaining a concussion, affecting the team's strategy against the Green Bay Packers.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026