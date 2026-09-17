Trump Rallies in North Carolina: Republicans Push Against Strong Democratic Lead

Donald Trump campaigned in North Carolina on Wednesday to support a Republican Senate candidate trailing in the polls. Trump's rhetoric focused on exaggerated claims against Democrats, accusing them of supporting crime and communism, as he seeks to strengthen Republican prospects for the upcoming midterm elections.

North Carolina marks Trump's first major campaign since the midterm GOP convention. He portrayed Democrats as extreme, promoting his strict immigration stance that has been central to his political success. Trump's goal was to help Michael Whatley, a former Republican National Committee chair, close in on his Democratic opponent, Roy Cooper.

Despite strong Republican support, Whatley must win over North Carolina's swing voters amid concerns over affordability. Trump's approval rating remains low, and with the affordability debate heating, he's leveraging rhetoric to unite the Republican base and address moderate voters' concerns.