Dhanraj Nathwani new vice president of Guj Cricket Association

Dhanraj Nathwani, son of Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, was elected uncontested as the new vice president of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) at its annual general meeting here on Saturday. There was no clarity, however, as to whether election was held for GCA president, the post currently held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ashok Brahmbhatt, Anil Patel and Bharat Zaveri were elected uncontested as secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, a GCA release said. Parimal Nathwani, who was the vice president of the cricket body, said earlier in the day that he was stepping down as per the norms laid down by the Justice Lodha panel.

Amit Shah was elected in June 2014 as GCA president after Narendra Modi vacated the post after becoming Prime Minister. It could not be ascertained whether election was held for the president's post on Saturday.

Former state election commissioner Varesh Sinha, appointed as electoral officer for GCA poll by the Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), could not be contacted despite several attempts. Shah's son Jay Shah continues as joint secretary of the GCA.

Following his election, Dhanraj Nathwani said his priority was to ensure completion of the new stadium being constructed at Motera. "My first priority will be to complete prime minister Narendra Modi's dream project, the world's largest cricket stadium, at Motera in Ahmedabad," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)