SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

OLYMPICS-ATHLETES/ Strong voices like Megan Rapinoe's are good for sport: German athlete body chief

Athletes are not just sports role models and should speak out about social and political issues just like U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe at last year's World Cup, the CEO of independent German athletes' association Athleten Deutschland said. TENNIS-FEDCUP-USA-WILLIAMS/

Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

NHL-VGK-GALLANT-FIRED/ Golden Knights fire coach Gallant, hire DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights fired Gerard Gallant, their first-ever coach, on Wednesday and named former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer as his replacement. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round Replay - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers After the first match ended in stalemate, United and Wolves have another go to decide their third round tie. We will also have news of other ties.

15 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Paris St Germain Monaco face Paris St Germain in Ligue 1. 15 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International

The quarter-finals of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament 16 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International The quarter-finals of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament.

16 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Tennis - Australian Open - Draw The draw for the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the tennis calendar - in Melbourne.

16 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BARTY

Tennis-Barty to soak up pressure of hopeful Australia Bringing the world number one ranking and Grand Slam success to the Australian Open, home hero Ash Barty will carry a heavy burden of expectation to deliver the goods at Melbourne Park.

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/HALEP

Tennis-Cahill back in her corner, Halep chases Melbourne glory Two years since being bested by Caroline Wozniacki in an epic final, Simona Halep will launch another bid for the elusive Australian Open title bolstered by her reunion with the coach who helped end her grand slam duck in 2018.

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/OSAKA

Tennis-Osaka looks to retain title and regain form in Melbourne Naomi Osaka clinched the last of her two Grand Slams at last year's Australia Open but after a mixed finish to the 2019 season the Japanese will be hoping her fourth new coach in under a year, Wim Fissette, can inspire her to retain the title.

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/SERENA

Tennis-Evergreen Serena seeks to match Court Serena Williams will arrive at Melbourne Park on the back of winning her first tour title in three years looking to add an eighth Australian Open crown to her collection, which would bring her level with Margaret Court with 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/WOZNIACKI

Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure Caroline Wozniacki will fittingly take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that has earned plaudits for her tenacity and approachable character but also gained detractors.

16 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-HOBART/

Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International The quarter-finals of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open.

16 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-JAPAN/ Cricket-Japan head to u-19s cricket World Cup as surprise package

Japan's under-19s cricket team only participated in the East-Asia Pacific region qualifying tournament last year because they wanted to get the fledgling side some more match practice with the 2022 World Cup in mind. However a 170-run win over Samoa in their opening match changed everything for coach Dhugal Bedingfield's team, who would end the tournament undefeated and now find themselves heading to South Africa to rub shoulders with the likes of England and India at the 2020 u-19s Cricket World Cup. 16 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa host England at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in the third of the four-test series. 16 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV)

Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open Day one of the Singapore Open.

16 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship Action from day one of the Abu Dhabi Championship. World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October.

JAN 16 GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour: American Express first round Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960.

JAN 16 MOTORSPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally is a 744-kilometre route from Shubaytah to Haradh. 16 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-RUGBY (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry to host 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws The Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace. Last week Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced they are set to step back from their royal duties. Jan 16

MMA MMA-UFC-UFC246/

MMA - McGregor seeks redemption in Cowboy showdown Conor McGregor returns to the UFC octagon seeking a shot at redemption after a 15-month period plagued by incidents outside the cage, but Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will do everything he can to deny him that chance. Jan 16

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

15 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA Jan 15

