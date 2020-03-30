Sports News Roundup: Tokyo's Olympic delay; Former NBA star trying to broker deal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bananas, baseball and headaches - counting the cost of Tokyo's Olympic delay

Japan's Olympic delay has upended years of careful planning by organizers and spawned costly headaches for small businesses, hotels and even pro baseball teams, compounding a $12 billion price tag. The Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021 last week as the coronavirus outbreak deepened, an unprecedented move in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics.

Former NBA star trying to broker deal to ship masks to New York

Beijing-based retired basketball star Stephon Marbury is arranging an urgent shipment of surgical masks from China to New York to fight the coronavirus, he said on social media on Sunday. Marbury, who was born on New York's Coney Island, said he wanted to help his home city solve its reported shortage of masks.

Japan, IOC set July 23 next year for start of delayed Olympics

The postponed Olympic Games will now begin on July 23 next year and run until Aug. 8, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to plan and prepare for them properly this year. The Games were postponed last week - the first such delay in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics. The move was a huge blow for Japan, which invested $13 billion in the run-up to the event and raised $3 billion from domestic sponsors.

We will win fight against coronavirus, says marathon great Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge, the world's greatest marathon man, reckoned his first reaction was shocking when he heard at home in Kenya that the 2020 Olympic Games had been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. That shock soon gave way to disappointment -- but then defiance.

British authorities suspend Saunders' boxing license

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders had his license suspended by Britain's boxing authorities on Monday after a social media post in which he advised men how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said in a statement that Saunders' license would be suspended until a hearing could be arranged under its misconduct regulations.

Triathlon: No swimming but Zaferes keeps running and cycling toward Olympic goal

Triathlon world champion Katie Zaferes has been unable to keep on top of her swimming while she is on an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic but she is confident that come 2021, competing at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be more meaningful. The 30-year-old American was in the midst of a Florida training camp when she and her husband decided to skip town as the spread of the coronavirus escalated in the United States.

Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS Wimbledon will be canceled, says German tennis official - report

Wimbledon organizers will announce the cancellation of the grasscourt Grand Slam this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorff has told Sky Sports. All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) officials earlier said the June 29-July 12 events would not be played behind closed doors and postponement was not without significant risk and difficulty.

Baseball: Masked South Korean players in practice game broadcast online

The twanging sound of bat hitting ball pierced the eerie silence of an empty baseball stadium as a Lotte Giants player wearing a white surgical mask doubled to right field during an in-house practice game on Monday. The game was aired live online by the club after the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postponed the start of the season from March 28 to April 20 and canceled all pre-season games amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Dates in summer 2022 being sought for 2021 world championships

Athletics' world championships have been postponed until the summer of 2022 and the global governing body is seeking new dates for the event in Eugene, Oregon that was originally scheduled for 2021. "100% Oregon will be held summer 2022," a World Athletics spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.