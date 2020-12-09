Left Menu
Nokia Local 5G Technology Partnership to drive enterprise 5G in Japan

Nokia on Wednesday announced a new strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of 5G-based enterprise industry solutions and Industry 4.0 in Japan.

The Nokia Local 5G Technology Partnership coalition involves Conexio, Hitachi Kokusai, NS (Nippon Steel) Solutions, Omron and Sharp. The alliance partners will combine their collective industry, device, applications, cloud and 5G expertise to design and deploy new industry-specific solutions for use cases that include remote control, artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and automatic guided vehicles.

Nokia said the industry solutions will be developed on its industrial-grade 5G private wireless networking platforms. The Finnish telecom giant will provide both Nokia Digital Automation Cloud, a compact, plug-and-play system with automation enablers, and Nokia Modular Private Wireless as part of solution development.

The integration of the Nokia 5G private wireless at the concept and design phase will ease solution development, speed implementation and contribute to faster returns on investment for the customer.

"This new alliance boosts the local 5G private wireless ecosystem, bringing together many of the key players who are central to driving Industry 4.0 adoption in Japan. It recognizes that hyper-fast, highly reliable and secure 5G connectivity has a crucial role to play in enabling the digital transformation necessary for Industry 4.0 use cases," said Donny Janssens, Head of Nokia Enterprise Japan.

Last year, Nokia announced a strategic partnership ecosystem to bring 5G and IoT to enterprises in Japan.

