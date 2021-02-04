Left Menu

CIGNEX Datamatics Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to CIGNEX

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:31 IST
Adhering to the current brand positioning, CIGNEX unveils the new logo & website to reflect the rebranding initiative AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions & services, today announced that it has completed the buyback of Datamatics Global Services Limited shareholding and will be now operating as CIGNEX, effective immediately.

The company's executives, employees, and headquarters will remain the same. In addition to the current offices CIGNEX has opened a new office in Canada which will enhance the company's ability to service current and future customers in that region.

Over the last two decades, CIGNEX has established itself as a leading System Integrator in the Open Source space by successfully delivering over 900 projects to 500+ customers across the globe.

Fueled by investor funding, CIGNEX plans to grow further by marketing the organization in pursuit of new opportunities for future growth and expansion.

''Being an investor and having associated with CIGNEX for over 15 years now, we truly believe in the company's potential to grow. We are excited about the change and are confident that the evolving positioning will assist in achieving the company's growth objectives.'' said Rajeev Srivastava, Board Member & Investor, Basil Partners. ''This rebranding marks a significant step in the company's growth journey. As commitment to our customers remains our highest priority, we will ensure that they find no change in our services or in conducting business with the company's new identity.'' said Vidur Bhogilal, Chairman, CIGNEX.

The new brand name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across channels throughout the calendar year 2021.

For more information about CIGNEX, you can visit the company's website at https://www.cignex.com/About CIGNEXCIGNEX is a global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud and Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX has been delivering enterprise class solutions built using leading platforms & tools, which can be integrated with existing systems to achieve unparalleled results.

