EU pledges extra 4 billion euros in international climate finance

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:16 IST
EU pledges extra 4 billion euros in international climate finance
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
The European Union will increase its financial support to help poorer countries fight climate change and adapt to its impacts, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We will now propose an additional 4 billion euros for climate finance until 2027," von der Leyen said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, adding that the EU expects the United States and other countries to also step up their pledges.

