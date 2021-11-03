Hardik Pandya Invests in Bidzapp, a Strategy and Skill-Based Auction Platform

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Hardik Pandya, India’s leading all-rounder invests in Bidzapp, an online skill-based auction platform.

Launched on 17th July 2021 by 100G Tech Ventures Private Limited, Bidzapp auctions brand new premium products online, at upto 80% lesser than MRP for most of its products. All auctioned products and services are sold and fulfilled by authorised dealers.

Auctions on Bidzapp include bikes, laptops, mobile phones, home appliances, and online vouchers across categories like food & groceries, fashion & beauty, health & wellness, sports & fitness, etc. Soon they will also be launching a new segment where they will hold auctions for brand new cars as well. Any person over the age of 18 years, who is an Indian resident can participate in this fun-filled, skill-based auction from the comfort of their home, office, or personal space; and in a matter of just a few minutes, could own these incredible auction items with hassle-free fulfillment services.

When asked about his investment in Bidzapp, Hardik responded, “I totally relate to Bidzapp as it’s truly an all-rounder too - fun, fast, skill-based and of great value to participants and brands. I really love the fact that you can actually get today’s highly desirable brand new products, like cars, bikes, phones, laptops, and even digital vouchers, sometimes as low as 20% of its actual price and always from authorised sellers. This is a new and exciting shopping experience for millions of India’s online shoppers.” He further added, “Investing in Bidzapp was a no brainer and I just jumped into investing in such a powerful idea with an awesome team behind it.” Founder Rajesh Dembla has commented, “We are thrilled to have Hardik onboard as an investor, as he is a true champion and has made India proud. At Bidzapp, we are looking forward to working with Hardik to give every Indian a rewarding and exciting skill-based auction experience.” Hardik’s mantra of always having a smile on his face is the experience Bidzapp has in store for its users. Even participants who don’t win the auction can earn rewards for participation.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Hardik Pandya is an athlete investor in Bidzapp PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)