Soccer-Barcelona, Spotify agree sponsorship deal worth 280 mln euros - report

FC Barcelona are set to announce a shirt and stadium sponsorship agreement with Spotify, Catalan radio station Rac1 reported on Monday. Japanese retailer Rakuten has sponsored the men's team since 2017 while toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the women's team official shirt sponsor in 2018. Barcelona and Spotify could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 08-02-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 04:28 IST
FC Barcelona are set to announce a shirt and stadium sponsorship agreement with Spotify, Catalan radio station Rac1 reported on Monday. According to the Rac1 report, the LaLiga side have agreed a three-year deal with the streaming music platform worth 280 million euros ($320 million).

The deal will see Barca's men's and women's team bearing the Spotify logo on their shirts while the company will be the first brand to sponsor the club's Camp Nou stadium, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday, added the report. Japanese retailer Rakuten has sponsored the men's team since 2017 while toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the women's team official shirt sponsor in 2018.

Barcelona and Spotify could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.8741 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

