EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine to seek action against Russia from about 50 gaming, cloud and other tech firms

Ukraine plans to urge about 50 additional tech companies, including in gaming, esports and internet infrastructure, to take action against Russia, following a slew of earlier requests, a top Ukrainian government tech official told Reuters on Wednesday. Software giant Oracle Corp responded within three hours on Wednesday to a tweet from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation calling on it to stop doing business in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy digital minister Alexander Bornyakov showed Oracle's just-posted tweet on his phone during the video interview, which said the company had "already suspended all operations in the Russian Federation". EA Games also on Wednesday said on Twitter it was removing Russian teams from FIFA soccer games. "More sanction imposed, faster peace restored," Bornyakov said of his ministry's campaign, wearing a hoodie and sitting in front of Ukrainian flags. He said a couple of times a day, sirens alerted them of air strikes and they moved to bunkers.

Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ukraine has already sought support from about 50 companies since Russia's invasion began last week, Bornyakov said. The outreach, which has included tweets from Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov calling on Silicon Valley CEOs to take action, has helped bring Ukraine Starlink internet satellites from entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX and new restrictions on Russian state media by Alphabet's YouTube and other social media services.

The appeals to tech companies are part of a broader strategy by Ukraine to isolate Russia and get people in the country to turn against their government and protest the Russian action, which Moscow calls a "special operation." An "IT army" of people at home and abroad, partly organized by the digital ministry through the messaging app Telegram, has disrupted access to Russian government websites and contacted about 50 million Russian civilians through social media, phone, and text message with information about the invasion, Bornyakov said.

He said the volunteer online forces now numbered more than 250,000 people. "Its like crypto, it's decentralized," he said, adding that the volunteers had their own ideas and were not just taking orders from the top.

Last week, Reuters reported, citing people involved in the project, that the Ukraine government had asked volunteers from the country's hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyberspying missions against Russian troops. NFT EFFORTS

Ukraine also plans to sell NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset that can represent artworks or videos, to help with funds for the army, Bornyakov said. "We're going to prepare a lot of cool Ukrainian-style images and 3D models. If you buy this NFT, all the donations are going to go to support the Ukrainian army and citizens," he said.

The government has raised millions in cryptocurrency donations after posting appeals on social media for donations of bitcoin and other digital tokens. A pinned tweet on Bornyakov's Twitter lists the wallets for the official Ukrainian crypto funds. Before Russia's invasion, Bornyakov said the tech ministry had been focused on moving all government services online. He said these efforts meant the government was already working with tech companies such as Apple and Microsoft on projects such as digital passports and digital storage of other documents.

The ministry was also in communication with venture funds to invest in Ukrainian startups and had been working to push major tech firms to take advantage of Ukraine's artificial intelligence and virtual reality talent by opening research and development centers in the country, he added. That has changed with the invasion. "Now, we have to switch to a completely different focus. And that's actually very sad," he said. (Editing by Kenneth Li, Kirsten Donovan and Rosalba O'Brien)

