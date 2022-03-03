Left Menu

Church bells ring across Europe for peace in Ukraine

With the ringing, we pray for peace." Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday an apparent tactical failure so far, with its main assault force stalled for days on a highway north of Kyiv and other advances halted at the outskirts of cities it is bombing.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:35 IST
The bells of major churches across Europe, including in Paris, Rome and Cologne, chimed in unison on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine, mourn those killed since Russia invaded a week ago and pray for peace. The European Association of Cathedral Master Builders said churches "from Norway to Malta and from Spain to Ukraine" did not want to remain silent about the war.

"Europe is burning – we want to let the bells of our churches ring for seven minutes on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 12 noon, one minute for each day of this senseless war," the association said in a statement. "With the ringing, we pray for all who are affected by this war. With the ringing, we pray for peace."

