Spice Money to fund education of women, girls from its merchant community for one yr

The women of tomorrow, the daughters of Adhikaris, will get a chance of advanced online education school curriculum from standard 6 to 12 as well as college professional degrees, free of cost for a period of one year, through this initiative, the company said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:08 IST
On International Women's Day, fintech firm Spice Money announced that it will fund the education of women and girls from the families of its merchant community for a year. Spice Money has joined hands with an Edtech startup Speed Labs, technology-based learning and practice platform, to educate women and girls within the family of its one million-plus merchant network called Adhikaris. ''The women of tomorrow, the daughters of Adhikaris, will get a chance of advanced online education (school curriculum from standard 6 to 12 as well as college/ professional degrees), free of cost for a period of one year, through this initiative,'' the company said in a release. The learning and training modules will be imparted through Spice Money Academy, an industry-first digital training platform, to provide financial and digital education to rural nanopreneurs in India.

Spice Money co-founder and CEO Sanjeev Kumar said, ''I am confident that this small step of imparting free education to female children, and free training to women in our Adhikari Network will be a meaningful stride forward in the direction of gender inclusivity, which in the long run will have a positive impact on our economy''.

