OnePlus might launch Nord 2T smartphone in India this month

Last month OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2T, the first smartphone to sport MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Last month OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2T, the first smartphone to sport MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC. According to GSM Arena, the mid-ranger is a very slight upgrade to the Nord 2, and a new rumour has revealed that it is due to be launched in India before the end of this month.

It will allegedly be an Amazon exclusive, and it's expected to be priced under INR 30,000, and "probably" even cheaper than the Nord 2 was when it launched. This means it will be more affordable in India than it is in Europe, where it goes for EUR 399 which currently translates into Rs 32,963. The Indian version is said to be identical to the global one, the outlet reported.

Compared to the Nord 2, the Nord 2T comes with the aforementioned Dimensity 1300 chipset (up from Dimensity 1200), and it also has faster 80W charging (compared to 65W), as well as a rather weird camera island design. It's being offered in two colour versions: Gray Shadow and Jade Fog. Hopefully, both of these will make it to India. As per GSM Arena, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch 90 Hz AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera system (50 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP depth sensor), a 32 MP selfie snapper, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of non-expandable storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery. It runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. (ANI)

