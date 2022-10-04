Left Menu

Iran says it launched test ''tug'' into suborbital space

Iranian state media said on Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits.State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the countrys Space Research Centre and launched on Monday by the Defence Ministry.Hassan Salarieh, chief of the Islamic Republics space agency, told state TV that officials hope to use and test the main tug in near future. Iran unveiled the craft in 2017. The Guard operates its own military infrastructure parallel to Irans regular armed forces.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:14 IST
Iran says it launched test ''tug'' into suborbital space
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian state media said on Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits.

State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country's Space Research Centre and launched on Monday by the Defence Ministry.

Hassan Salarieh, chief of the Islamic Republic's space agency, told state TV that officials ''hope to use and test the main tug in near future." Iran unveiled the craft in 2017. A space tug can transfer a satellite from one orbit to another.

Iran has long pursued a space program saying it is aimed at peaceful purposes. The country has both a civilian and a military space program, which the US fears could be used to advance its ballistic missile program.

In June Tehran had launched a solid-fuel rocket into space and in August a Russian rocket successfully launched an Iranian Khayyam satellite into orbit.

It's named after Omar Khayyam, a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries.

However, Iran has seen a series of mishaps and failed satellite launches over recent years Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in April 2020 revealed its own secret space program by successfully launching a satellite into orbit. The Guard operates its own military infrastructure parallel to Iran's regular armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022