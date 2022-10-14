Left Menu

Ukrainian expects US, Germany to deliver anti-aircraft systems this month

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:35 IST
Oleksiy Reznikov Image Credit: wikipedia
Ukraine expects the United States and Germany to deliver sophisticated anti-aircraft systems to Kyiv this month to help it counter attacks by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday.

"There is a U.S. decision to supply us with a very well-known NASAMS system: the first few batches. Our specialists are already being trained. And they will be delivered this month," Reznikov said on Ukrainian television.

He said Ukraine would take delivery of the IRIS-II air defence system from Germany in October.

