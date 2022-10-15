Left Menu

Musk: will keep funding Ukraine, even though Starlink is losing money

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 23:53 IST
Elon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so.

Musk tweeted: "the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding ukraine govt for free".

It was not immediately clear whether Musk's offer was genuine or if he was expressing sarcasm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

