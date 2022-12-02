Disney Channel to stop broadcasting in Russia from Dec. 14 - Kommersant
Disney Channel will stop broadcasting in Russia from Dec. 14, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday, citing other media. According to the report, it will be replaced by a new children's channel called "Solntse", which means "sun" in Russian. Disney Channel was first granted approval to broadcast in Russia in 2010, and aired Disney shows, animations and films.
The Walt Disney Company said
in March that it was pausing all business in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including content and product licensing, but that some channels would take time to pause due to contractual nuances. Disney Channel was first granted approval to broadcast in Russia in 2010, and aired Disney shows, animations and films.
