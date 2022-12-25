Left Menu

India needs corporate mandate on R&D: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 17:03 IST
India needs corporate mandate on R&D: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

India requires a corporate mandate on Research & Development similar to CSR to promote a technology innovation culture which will help build critical technologies here in the country, Zoho Corporation's founder Sridhar Vembu said.

The Padma Shree awardee and CEO of the country's first billion-dollar IT product company said the country lacks a culture of its own R&D and pointed out that merely having manufacturing facilities of global tech product companies like Apple will not bring ''high income jobs'' for people at large in India.

''A corporate mandate to spend one or two per cent on R&D is needed for India like the two per cent CSR (corporate social responsibility) mandate. It is a high potential investment,'' Vembu stated in a brief interview with PTI.

He was in the city recently to deliver his lecture on 'Transforming the Indian Economy' organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Swadeshi Research Institute.

The government has expanded the scope of CSR to R&D but the country currently does not have any dedicated research mandate for corporates.

Asked about India's success in receiving Apple's investment to manufacture in India, Vembu compared the situation with Mexico where there are factories for US companies but they don't have much value addition.

''We (India) have to know what is a long-term model for us,'' he asked.

''We need those factories but we also need the R&D, to 'own the technologies' because we need to have high income jobs to come here (India). Then the income will spread through the economy. Mere factories without intellectual properties will have limited benefit on the economy,'' Vembu said.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier announced Apple's iPhone is now getting made in India and its biggest plant is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. Some 60,000 people will work in a single factory.

Emphasizing building a culture of research, Vembu said, ''There are large multiplier effects from R&D jobs. We need these jobs here.'' India must focus on design, development, and manufacturing for the world, Vembu said.

He built his billion-dollar product company purely on research by Indians engaging rural talent and resource.

Vembu said the company will begin R&D work on India-made computer-aided design software for engineering and other sectors which are now dominated by the US or other global majors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022