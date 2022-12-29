Bajaj Markets Witnesses 154 percent YoY Growth for Loan Disbursals in Nov’22

• Nov'22 disbursements grew by 54% year on year • The total disbursals of 30,194 in Nov'22 vs 11,868 in Nov'21 resulted in 154% growth Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv announced that they have recorded a disbursement of Rs 402 Crores in Nov'22, delivering a 54% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The total disbursals of 30,194 resulted in 154% YoY growth in loans disbursed.

The average ticket size for loans disbursed in Nov'22 was Rs. 1.3 lakhs. As of Nov'21, Bajaj Markets had 11,868 disbursals resulting in total disbursements of Rs 300 Crores.

The disbursements were driven by different partners, 50% of which was contributed by Bajaj Finance Ltd. Bajaj Markets provides various loans like Personal Loans, Business Loans, Home Loans, Vehicle Loans and Loan against Property.

Around 21% of this business has been delivered through the Bajaj Markets app which also recently crossed a milestone of 10 million downloads on the Play Store.

Bajaj Markets onboarded a total of seven partners to date in this financial year, which takes the total portfolio count to 25 partners. A sharp focus and innovation in data architecture is its key business growth driver. Over the next few quarters, it plans to continue strengthening its digital capabilities and expand its finance partner network.

​About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing FinTechs in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial and lifestyle products. Bajaj Markets partners with some of the most trusted names in the finance sector to help customers achieve their financial life goals. It provides financial products across Loans, Cards, Insurance, Pocket Insurance and VAS, Investments and Payments, along with Lifestyle products in Electronics.

Bajaj Markets has now become a techfin by launching Skaleup. Skaleup has created state-of-the-art Creditech, Insurtech, Investec & Ecomtech marketplace platforms by leveraging consumer insights, cutting-edge technology and data analytics. These platforms are being provided to B2B customers and partners in India.

