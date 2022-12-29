Left Menu

Bajaj Markets Witnesses 154 percent YoY Growth for Loan Disbursals in Nov’22

These platforms are being provided to B2B customers and partners in India.Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 13:03 IST
Bajaj Markets Witnesses 154 percent YoY Growth for Loan Disbursals in Nov’22
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

• Nov'22 disbursements grew by 54% year on year • The total disbursals of 30,194 in Nov'22 vs 11,868 in Nov'21 resulted in 154% growth Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv announced that they have recorded a disbursement of Rs 402 Crores in Nov'22, delivering a 54% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The total disbursals of 30,194 resulted in 154% YoY growth in loans disbursed.

The average ticket size for loans disbursed in Nov'22 was Rs. 1.3 lakhs. As of Nov'21, Bajaj Markets had 11,868 disbursals resulting in total disbursements of Rs 300 Crores.

The disbursements were driven by different partners, 50% of which was contributed by Bajaj Finance Ltd. Bajaj Markets provides various loans like Personal Loans, Business Loans, Home Loans, Vehicle Loans and Loan against Property.

Around 21% of this business has been delivered through the Bajaj Markets app which also recently crossed a milestone of 10 million downloads on the Play Store.

Bajaj Markets onboarded a total of seven partners to date in this financial year, which takes the total portfolio count to 25 partners. A sharp focus and innovation in data architecture is its key business growth driver. Over the next few quarters, it plans to continue strengthening its digital capabilities and expand its finance partner network.

​About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing FinTechs in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial and lifestyle products. Bajaj Markets partners with some of the most trusted names in the finance sector to help customers achieve their financial life goals. It provides financial products across Loans, Cards, Insurance, Pocket Insurance and VAS, Investments and Payments, along with Lifestyle products in Electronics.

Bajaj Markets has now become a techfin by launching Skaleup. Skaleup has created state-of-the-art Creditech, Insurtech, Investec & Ecomtech marketplace platforms by leveraging consumer insights, cutting-edge technology and data analytics. These platforms are being provided to B2B customers and partners in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022