Discussions during Doval’s visit form the basis for intensifying Indo-US cooperation in cutting-edge sectors: Indian embassy

The discussions held during the visit of National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval form the basis for intensifying India-US cooperation in cutting-edge sectors and are truly reflective of the maturity of a comprehensive and global strategic partnership, the Indian embassy here has said.

Doval led a high-powered delegation to the US that included five secretary level officials and members of the Indian corporate sector from the hi-tech area for the launch of the India-US initiative on critical and emerging technologies at the White House here along with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan.

“The discussions during this visit form the basis for intensifying India-US cooperation in cutting-edge sectors and are truly reflective of the maturity of the India-US comprehensive, global strategic partnership,” the embassy said in a statement.

During the visit from January 30 to February 1, National Security Advisor Doval interacted with US policymakers and stakeholders across the Government, Congress, business, academic and research communities on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Apart from his meeting with Sullivan, Doval also met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Acting Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, key Senators and industry leaders. He is scheduled to meet Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later during the visit.

Doval and Sullivan co-chaired the inaugural iCET meeting at the White House on Tuesday, translating into action the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden during their meeting in Tokyo in May 2022.

“iCET aims to position the two countries as trusted technology partners by building technology value chains and supporting the co-development and co-production of items. It also aims to address regulatory restrictions, export controls and mobility barriers through a standing mechanism,” the embassy said.

During the meeting, the US side also assured support to ease export barriers to India in a few critical areas, including through efforts towards legislative changes.

Emphasis was placed on strengthening linkages between the startup ecosystems and building innovation bridges in key sectors between the two countries, through expos, hackathons and pitching sessions, according to the statement.

Doval was joined at the launch by Ambassador of India to the United States, Principal Scientific Advisor, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Chairman of ISRO, Scientific Advisor to the Defense Minister, Director General, DRDO, and other senior officials from National Security Council Secretariat and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

On the US side, administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), director of National Science Foundation, deputy national security advisor, amongst others participated.

Recognising the importance of quantum technologies, both sides established a quantum coordination mechanism with participation from industry and academia.

In the field of semiconductors, the US supported the development of a fabrication ecosystem in India, and encouraged joint ventures and partnerships for mature technology nodes and advanced packaging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)