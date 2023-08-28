India Logistics Webinar to Be Hosted by Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania)
TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2023 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ -- Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter ''NXSAO''), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be conducting a webinar on the logistics situation in India on Monday, September 11, and Tuesday, September 12.
Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202308248437-O1-Wbw9gPw1 Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202308248437/_prw_PI2fl_8EcuIq86.png The increasing globalization of business has drawn particular attention to India as a growth market. This webinar will provide basic information on doing business in India as well as a detailed look at the logistics situation there. All companies are invited to join it, including those currently considering entering the huge Indian market as well as those already doing business in the country.
Webinar details - Dates/times: (For Japanese version) 13:00 - 14:00 (Singapore time), Monday, September 11, 2023 (For English version) 13:00 - 14:00 (Singapore time), Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Topic: India Logistics Situation - Agenda: 1) India basic information 2) India logistics situation 3) Introduction to Nippon Express (India) Private Limited - Streaming: Microsoft Teams Webinar - Hosts: General Sales Planning Division, Sales Strategy Headquarters, NXSAO; Nippon Express (India) Private Limited - Fee: Free of charge - Attendance limit: First 800 participants - Registration deadline: Monday, September 4, 2023 - How to apply: Please inform NXSAO of an attendee's company name, the names of all participants from the company, and the desired date of participation via e-mail to the following address: nsao-sg-seminar[at]nipponexpress.com (Please replace [at] with @ before using this email address.) Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ Source: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.
