Left Menu

India Logistics Webinar to Be Hosted by Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania)

hereinafter NXSAO, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be conducting a webinar on the logistics situation in India on Monday, September 11, and Tuesday, September 12.Logo httpskyodonewsprwire.jpimg202308248437-O1-Wbw9gPw1 Image httpscdn.kyodonewsprwire.jpprwfilereleaseM103866202308248437prwPI2fl8EcuIq86.png The increasing globalization of business has drawn particular attention to India as a growth market. This webinar will provide basic information on doing business in India as well as a detailed look at the logistics situation there.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:02 IST
India Logistics Webinar to Be Hosted by Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania)
  • Country:
  • Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2023 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ -- Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter ''NXSAO''), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be conducting a webinar on the logistics situation in India on Monday, September 11, and Tuesday, September 12.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202308248437-O1-Wbw9gPw1 Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202308248437/_prw_PI2fl_8EcuIq86.png The increasing globalization of business has drawn particular attention to India as a growth market. This webinar will provide basic information on doing business in India as well as a detailed look at the logistics situation there. All companies are invited to join it, including those currently considering entering the huge Indian market as well as those already doing business in the country.

Webinar details - Dates/times: (For Japanese version) 13:00 - 14:00 (Singapore time), Monday, September 11, 2023 (For English version) 13:00 - 14:00 (Singapore time), Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Topic: India Logistics Situation - Agenda: 1) India basic information 2) India logistics situation 3) Introduction to Nippon Express (India) Private Limited - Streaming: Microsoft Teams Webinar - Hosts: General Sales Planning Division, Sales Strategy Headquarters, NXSAO; Nippon Express (India) Private Limited - Fee: Free of charge - Attendance limit: First 800 participants - Registration deadline: Monday, September 4, 2023 - How to apply: Please inform NXSAO of an attendee's company name, the names of all participants from the company, and the desired date of participation via e-mail to the following address: nsao-sg-seminar[at]nipponexpress.com (Please replace [at] with @ before using this email address.) Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ Source: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023