DP World opens 3.80-lakh sq ft warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

Global logistics operator DP World on Wednesday announced the opening of its 3.80-lakh sq ft warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra.

The facility, which became functional from September 1, will cater to businesses in segments such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, and chemicals in and around the region, DP World said in a statement.

With the new strategically located facility, situated on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, DP World's total warehousing space now stands at over 5-million sq-ft pan-India, the company said.

The addition of the Bhiwandi warehouse in the company's network will not only expand its infrastructure but will also enable it to aid its customers in achieving greater connectivity between global and domestic markets, said Anoop Chauhan, Head of Contract Logistics and Cold Chain Solutions at DP World, India.

The facility is divided into two parts with one section specially designed for hazardous chemical storage, offering a capacity of 20,000 pallet positions for the normal temperature zone, along with an additional 1,000 pallet positions for the 20 to 25-degree temperature-controlled area, which can be further expanded when needed.

The second section covers 1,50,000 sq ft and is dedicated to non-chemical storage.

Additionally, the warehouse includes a 40,000 sq ft separate area featuring two distinct cold storage rooms, it stated.

