US warns North Korea against nuclear attacks

The second U.S.-Republic of Korea Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) convened in Washington on Friday for talks on nuclear deterrence as part of a commitment by the two countries to share more insight into planning in the event of conflict with North Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:06 IST
US warns North Korea against nuclear attacks

The United States has warned North Korea that any nuclear attack against the nation or its allies "is unacceptable and will result in the end of the (Kim Jong) Un regime," a joint US-South Korean statement said on Saturday.

"The U.S. side reiterated that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response," the statement said. The second U.S.-Republic of Korea Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) convened in Washington on Friday for talks on nuclear deterrence as part of a commitment by the two countries to share more insight into planning in the event of conflict with North Korea. Pyongyang has developed and tested a range of ballistic missiles that can reach targets in South Korea, Japan and the U.S. mainland.

Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea's deputy national security adviser said on Friday that North Korea may test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile this month, which was considered a nuclear threat regardless of its range because it can carry a nuclear warhead. The third NCG will be convened in Korea next summer. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani and Steve Holland; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

