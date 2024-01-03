Left Menu

Tech Mahindra appoints former Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as Chief People Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:01 IST
Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said Richard Lobo has been appointed as Chief People Officer of the company with effect from January 3, 2024.

In a BSE filing, the tech giant further informed that Harshvardhan Soin, Chief People Officer, will assume the role of President - Asia Pacific and Japan with effect from January 3, 2024 and continue to be designated as Senior Management Personnel.

Lobo brings over two decades of diverse experience leading the transformation of the people function across organisations. As a seasoned HR leader, he specialises in strategically aligning talent within organisations to create a people advantage for businesses.

Lobo brings over two decades of diverse experience leading the transformation of the people function across organisations. As a seasoned HR leader, he specialises in strategically aligning talent within organisations to create a people advantage for businesses.

Prior to joining Tech Mahindra, he was the Executive Vice President and HR Head for Infosys Ltd. He has served as a director on the Boards of Infosys Consulting and Infosys China. Lobo started his career in 1996 with the Godrej group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

