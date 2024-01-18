Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:19 IST
Aether Industries partners with Novoloop for sustainable plastic management
Representative Image
Speciality chemical manufacturer Aether Industries on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Carlifornia-based Novoloop for setting up a pilot plant in Hojiwala industrial estate, Surat, in Gujarat for sustainable plastic management.

The project will be in phases, with the initial operations commencing in the first quarter of this calendar year, and culminating in a 70-tonne annual plastic intake capacity by the end of 2024, Aether Industries said in a statement.

The products generated from this pilot plant will be made available to customers for trial and commercial release.

Novoloop's Lifecycling technology provides an economical and sustainable solution to hard-to-recycle plastics.

This collaboration aims to demonstrate the scalability of Novoloop's Lifecycling technology, which transforms post-consumer plastic waste into virgin-quality monomers for the synthesis of virgin-quality, high-performance materials such as the company's lifecycled thermoplastic polyurethane.

''We are proud to partner with Novoloop on this transformative project. Our combined expertise in chemical manufacturing and Novoloop's innovative circular solution creates an ideal platform to usher in a new era of sustainable plastic management,'' Aether Industries Director and Senior VP of Research, Manufacturing and Operations, Aman Desai said.

The company did not reveal the capex of this project.

