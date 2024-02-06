Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space - more than 878 days
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space - more than 878 days Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko on Sunday set a world record for total time spent in space, surpassing his compatriot Gennady Padalka who logged more than 878 days in orbit, Russia's space corporation said.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko on Sunday set a world record for total time spent in space, surpassing his compatriot Gennady Padalka who logged more than 878 days in orbit, Russia's space corporation said. At 0830 GMT Kononenko broke the record, Roscosmos said. Kononenko is expected to reach a total of 1,000 days in space on June 5 and by late September he will have clocked 1,110 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
