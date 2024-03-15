Left Menu

Rivals Nissan and Honda sign MoU on EV partnership

Japanese auto rivals Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are considering a strategic partnership to collaborate on producing key components for electric vehicles and artificial intelligence in automotive software platforms, the companies said Friday. Uchida said Nissan and Honda were open to collaboration with existing partners should opportunities arise. The companies will explore cost-cutting measures, Honda's Mibe said, adding that achieving cost-effectiveness requires greater production levels.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 15:48 IST
Rivals Nissan and Honda sign MoU on EV partnership
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese auto rivals Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are considering a strategic partnership to collaborate on producing key components for electric vehicles and artificial intelligence in automotive software platforms, the companies said Friday. The potential partnership could help the two develop economies of scale in producing EVs as Japan's automakers face heavy competition from China's BYD, Tesla and others.

Nissan was a pioneer in EVs with its all-electric Leaf model but has struggled alongside other legacy automakers in the face of increasing competition from nimbler new entrants. "Emerging players are very aggressive and are making inroads at incredible speed," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida told a press briefing.

"We cannot win the competition as long as we stick to conventional wisdom and a traditional approach," he said. Honda's sales also lag those of rivals and battery-powered vehicles accounted for less than 0.5% of its worldwide sales of about 2.8 million cars over the first nine months of 2023, company data showed.

The two companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to look at areas of potential collaboration but have yet to determine the scope, Honda President Toshihiro Mibe said. They are open to working together in any region, both in Japan and overseas, Uchida said.

Nissan has existing business alliances with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, but these will not be affected by a potential alliance with Honda, he said. Nissan cooperates with Renault on EVs, mainly in Europe. The next Nissan electric Micra will share the same architecture as the new Renault Five and be built in the same plant in northern France.

Nissan and Renault last year reduced the scope of their years-long alliance and Renault has since signed agreements with new partners such as China's Geely. Uchida said Nissan and Honda were open to collaboration with existing partners should opportunities arise.

The companies will explore cost-cutting measures, Honda's Mibe said, adding that achieving cost-effectiveness requires greater production levels. Honda is aiming to increase its ratio of electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles to 100% of all sales by 2040.

Nissan and Honda have yet to discuss a capital tie-up, but they are open to the possibility in the future, Mibe said. "We are strapped for time and need to be speedy," he said. "In 2030 to be in a good position we need a decision now."

Nevertheless, that gives the companies six years to work together on EVs, said Seiji Sugiura, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "I read it as both companies trying to take their time rather than rush into a hasty collaboration," Sugiura said. Nissan's pursuit of a partnership was first reported by TV Tokyo. The Nikkei newspaper has reported specific measures could include the introduction of a common powertrain, joint procurement and the development of a common platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024