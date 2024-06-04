Chang'e-6 Returns: China's Historic Lunar Mission to Earth
China's Chang'e-6 probe has commenced its journey back to Earth after successfully collecting lunar samples from the far side of the moon. The mission, which began with a departure at 7:38 am local time, also marked the first time China's national flag was displayed on this lunar surface.
China's Chang'e-6 probe has lifted off from the far side of the moon, starting its journey back towards Earth, state media Xinhua announced on Tuesday.
The probe, which departed the moon at 7:38 am local time (2338 GMT) successfully completed its sample collection from June 2-3.
Chang'e-6 displayed China's national flag for the first time on the far side of moon after sample acquisition, Beijing Daily said.
