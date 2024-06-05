Left Menu

Oppo to Integrate 100 Generative AI Features for 50 Million Users by Year-End

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo announces plans to integrate 100 generative AI features across its devices for 50 million users by the year's end. The company has also set up an AI R&D Centre and is collaborating with major tech players like Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo is set to revolutionize its product line-up with the integration of 100 generative AI features across its smartphones, impacting approximately 50 million users by the end of the year, according to a company announcement on Wednesday.

Oppo has established an AI R&D Centre dedicated to developing proprietary AI technologies and is collaborating with industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm, as well as MediaTek, to augment everyday life with advanced AI features.

'Oppo is committed to making AI accessible on smartphones across all price points by the end of 2024,' stated the company. In a significant industry milestone, Oppo aims to democratize access to generative AI across its product lines. With an eye on expanding its innovation footprint, the company has also filed over 5,399 AI patents worldwide, including 3,796 specifically for AI imaging. According to IDC, shipments of AI-enabled phones in the sub-USD 1000 category are predicted to soar by 250% in 2024, reaching 35 million units.

