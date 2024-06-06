Levitate Labs Energizes Indian Builders to Build on Base

Bangalore (Karnataka) [Idnia], June 6: Levitate Labs, a Web3 Scale-up program, proudly announces an upcoming initiative to catalyse the expansion of the Indian on-chain ecosystem through a series of targeted meetups and initiatives.

India's potential for exponential growth in the on-chain arena is undeniable. According to the Electric Capital Developer Report 2024, Central Asia and Europe lead in the number of on-chain developers, with India securing the second position globally with a 12% share, following the US with 26%. India boasts approximately 3.5 million aspiring developers in the blockchain space.

This initiative is focused on fortifying the adoption of Base, an Ethereum L2 incubated by Coinbase and designed for security, affordability, and ease of use, targeting the integration of the next billion users onto the blockchain. Additionally, Coinbase Ventures will be actively exploring opportunities within India-based projects, further fueling the growth of the ecosystem.

Levitate Labs, with support from Base, will incubate a series of community-driven initiatives tailored to empower startups and developers within India. Among these initiatives are the Onchain India program, Tier 1 College programs, and engaging Fireside chats featuring prominent Ecosystem Builders.

"Base is for everyone, and we're excited for Levitate Labs' OnChain India program to support and empower individuals, startups, and communities in India's thriving developer community," said Sam Frankel, Head of Ecosystem at Base. "We're excited to support Levitate Labs in providing the resources and support needed to unlock India's on-chain adoption potential," he added.

Pratik Magar, Managing Partner of Levitate Labs, remarked, "Collaborating with Base marks a significant step toward scaling the blockchain ecosystem in India. Our goal is to empower developers and startups to create groundbreaking solutions leveraging Base that can revolutionise industries and improve lives. The 'OnChain India' Program is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Web3 space."

