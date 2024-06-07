Left Menu

TCS Unveils Cutting-edge AI Platform WisdomNext

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched WisdomNext, a Gen AI platform that integrates various Generative Artificial Intelligence technologies. It aims to help companies adopt next-gen technology efficiently while operating within regulatory frameworks. The platform promises enhanced business innovation, data utilization, and competitive advantage.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:50 IST
TCS Unveils Cutting-edge AI Platform WisdomNext
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday introduced WisdomNext, an advanced Generative AI platform designed to consolidate multiple AI technologies into one streamlined interface. During the launch event, TCS highlighted the platform's capability to enable rapid and cost-effective adoption of next-generation technologies, offering operational compliance within prevailing regulatory frameworks.

'TCS AI WisdomNext empowers our clients to fully leverage their data, drive profound business innovation and operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive advantage in the market,' stated Siva Ganesan, Head of AI.Cloud Unit at TCS.

Ganesan also noted that customers value the platform's proficiency in navigating the diverse and rapidly evolving AI landscape, facilitating the swift creation of innovative solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024