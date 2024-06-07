TCS Unveils Cutting-edge AI Platform WisdomNext

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday introduced WisdomNext, an advanced Generative AI platform designed to consolidate multiple AI technologies into one streamlined interface. During the launch event, TCS highlighted the platform's capability to enable rapid and cost-effective adoption of next-generation technologies, offering operational compliance within prevailing regulatory frameworks.

'TCS AI WisdomNext empowers our clients to fully leverage their data, drive profound business innovation and operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive advantage in the market,' stated Siva Ganesan, Head of AI.Cloud Unit at TCS.

Ganesan also noted that customers value the platform's proficiency in navigating the diverse and rapidly evolving AI landscape, facilitating the swift creation of innovative solutions.

