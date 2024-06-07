TCS Unveils Cutting-edge AI Platform WisdomNext
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched WisdomNext, a Gen AI platform that integrates various Generative Artificial Intelligence technologies. It aims to help companies adopt next-gen technology efficiently while operating within regulatory frameworks. The platform promises enhanced business innovation, data utilization, and competitive advantage.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday introduced WisdomNext, an advanced Generative AI platform designed to consolidate multiple AI technologies into one streamlined interface. During the launch event, TCS highlighted the platform's capability to enable rapid and cost-effective adoption of next-generation technologies, offering operational compliance within prevailing regulatory frameworks.
'TCS AI WisdomNext empowers our clients to fully leverage their data, drive profound business innovation and operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive advantage in the market,' stated Siva Ganesan, Head of AI.Cloud Unit at TCS.
Ganesan also noted that customers value the platform's proficiency in navigating the diverse and rapidly evolving AI landscape, facilitating the swift creation of innovative solutions.
