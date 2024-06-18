Left Menu

NMDC Ltd Inaugurates Cutting-Edge R&D Centre in Patancheru

NMDC Ltd has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Research and Development centre in Patancheru, focusing on innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology. The eight-acre facility, backed by substantial investments, aims to propel India's mining industry towards a sustainable future through cutting-edge laboratories and expert teams.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

NMDC Ltd on Tuesday unveiled its new state-of-the-art Research and Development centre in Patancheru, near Hyderabad, with a focus on advancing innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology.

The iron ore miner has invested over Rs 150 crore in research and development over the past five years, with an additional Rs 50 crore dedicated to building the new R&D centre, according to a press release.

The eight-acre facility was inaugurated by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), along with other directors and senior officials. It houses advanced laboratories aimed at fostering innovation in sustainable mineral technology and ore beneficiation, staffed by a team of experts. Mukherjee emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging innovation to drive the Indian mining industry towards a more sustainable future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

