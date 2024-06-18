NMDC Ltd Inaugurates Cutting-Edge R&D Centre in Patancheru

NMDC Ltd on Tuesday unveiled its new state-of-the-art Research and Development centre in Patancheru, near Hyderabad, with a focus on advancing innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology.

The iron ore miner has invested over Rs 150 crore in research and development over the past five years, with an additional Rs 50 crore dedicated to building the new R&D centre, according to a press release.

The eight-acre facility was inaugurated by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), along with other directors and senior officials. It houses advanced laboratories aimed at fostering innovation in sustainable mineral technology and ore beneficiation, staffed by a team of experts. Mukherjee emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging innovation to drive the Indian mining industry towards a more sustainable future.

