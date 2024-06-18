NMDC Ltd Inaugurates Cutting-Edge R&D Centre in Patancheru
NMDC Ltd has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Research and Development centre in Patancheru, focusing on innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology. The eight-acre facility, backed by substantial investments, aims to propel India's mining industry towards a sustainable future through cutting-edge laboratories and expert teams.
- Country:
- India
NMDC Ltd on Tuesday unveiled its new state-of-the-art Research and Development centre in Patancheru, near Hyderabad, with a focus on advancing innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology.
The iron ore miner has invested over Rs 150 crore in research and development over the past five years, with an additional Rs 50 crore dedicated to building the new R&D centre, according to a press release.
The eight-acre facility was inaugurated by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), along with other directors and senior officials. It houses advanced laboratories aimed at fostering innovation in sustainable mineral technology and ore beneficiation, staffed by a team of experts. Mukherjee emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging innovation to drive the Indian mining industry towards a more sustainable future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Our Planet: A Blueprint for Sustainable Resource Management
Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth
Canon Showcases Sustainable and Collaborative Initiatives at drupa 2024
Airlines and Energy Firms Clash Over Sustainable Fuel Shortages
Epson Unveils Sustainable Printing Solutions at GITEX AFRICA 2024