Daisuke Murata Takes Helm at Toshiba JSW Power Systems

Daisuke Murata has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Toshiba JSW Power Systems, a joint venture between Toshiba Group and JSW Group. With three decades of experience in engineering and business development, Murata aims to enhance the Make-in-India and Export-from-India initiatives while expanding the company's presence worldwide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:30 IST
In a significant move, Toshiba JSW Power Systems announced the appointment of Daisuke Murata as the new Managing Director on Wednesday.

Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd, a JV between Japan's Toshiba Group and India's JSW Group, is set to benefit from Murata's three decades of expertise in the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Murata, a Graduate of the University of Tokyo and a Toshiba Group veteran since 1994, aims to leverage technology to boost Make-in-India and Export-from-India initiatives. 'By fully utilising our world-class manufacturing facility in Chennai and the Global Engineering Centre in Gurgaon, we will provide high-quality products and services,' Murata commented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

