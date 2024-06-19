Daisuke Murata Takes Helm at Toshiba JSW Power Systems
Daisuke Murata has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Toshiba JSW Power Systems, a joint venture between Toshiba Group and JSW Group. With three decades of experience in engineering and business development, Murata aims to enhance the Make-in-India and Export-from-India initiatives while expanding the company's presence worldwide.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Toshiba JSW Power Systems announced the appointment of Daisuke Murata as the new Managing Director on Wednesday.
Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd, a JV between Japan's Toshiba Group and India's JSW Group, is set to benefit from Murata's three decades of expertise in the engineering and manufacturing sectors.
Murata, a Graduate of the University of Tokyo and a Toshiba Group veteran since 1994, aims to leverage technology to boost Make-in-India and Export-from-India initiatives. 'By fully utilising our world-class manufacturing facility in Chennai and the Global Engineering Centre in Gurgaon, we will provide high-quality products and services,' Murata commented.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Titagarh Rail Innovates with New Bangalore Engineering Hub
Revamping Engineering Curriculum to Meet Industry Demands
Power Sector Scandal: Former Telangana CM and Officials Under Investigation
India's industrial output grows 5 pc in April; strong activity in mining, power sectors
Uttarakhand HC Directs Govt to Expedite Infrastructure at Nanhi Pari Seemant Engineering College