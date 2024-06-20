Venkateswarlu Takes Helm at BSNL Tamil Nadu

Banavathu Venkateswarlu, an officer from the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS), has taken over as the Chief General Manager for BSNL's Tamil Nadu Circle, the central public sector enterprise announced on Thursday.

A 1992-batch ITS officer, Venkateswarlu previously served as the Principal General Manager of the Bangalore Telecom District before moving to the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. He officially assumed his new role on June 19, according to an official release.

With extensive experience in administration, project execution, and telecom network management, Venkateswarlu has successfully undertaken various responsibilities in the Karnataka Telecom Circle and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)