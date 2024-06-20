Venkateswarlu Takes Helm at BSNL Tamil Nadu
Banavathu Venkateswarlu, an experienced officer from the Indian Telecommunications Service, has assumed charge as Chief General Manager of BSNL's Tamil Nadu Circle. He previously held the position of Principal General Manager in Bangalore and boasts extensive expertise in telecom administration and project management.
Banavathu Venkateswarlu, an officer from the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS), has taken over as the Chief General Manager for BSNL's Tamil Nadu Circle, the central public sector enterprise announced on Thursday.
A 1992-batch ITS officer, Venkateswarlu previously served as the Principal General Manager of the Bangalore Telecom District before moving to the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. He officially assumed his new role on June 19, according to an official release.
With extensive experience in administration, project execution, and telecom network management, Venkateswarlu has successfully undertaken various responsibilities in the Karnataka Telecom Circle and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
